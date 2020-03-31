Steve Mnuchin insists Americans can live on just $17/day during pandemic

Stephan: Listening to a multi-millionaire tell millions of hourly wage workers on a national television interview that they ought to be able to get along on $17 a day for two and a half months would be satire in a book or play. When it is the Secretary of the Treasury in the midst of a pandemic crisis it is so immoral and despicable I simply don't have words to describe it. But it happened.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said that he expects Americans to be able to survive for two and a half months on just $1,200, which is about $17 per day.

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that the $1,200 relief checks that many Americans will be getting would not be enough in some parts of the country.

“I think the entire package provides economic relief overall for about 10 weeks,” Mnuchin explained. “Hopefully we will kill this virus quicker and we won’t need it, but we have liquidity to put into the American economy to support American workers and American business.”