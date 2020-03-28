Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, March 28th, 2020

‘White-Collar Quarantine’ Over Virus Spotlights Class Divide

Author:     Noam Scheiber, Nelson D. Schwartz and Tiffany Hsu
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 27, 2020 | 6:10 p.m. ET
Stephan:   Here, with this report, we see another aspect of this crisis, the impact of wealth inequality. The truth is in the United States, if you are poor your life just doesn't matter as much as the life of an affluent person. I think this is despicable.

“I’m concerned about her falling behind” in school, Betsy Rubio said of her daughter, Anahi. Their Brownsville, Texas, apartment lacks internet service.
Credit: Scott Stephen Ball/The New York Times

For about $80,000, an individual can purchase a six-month plan with Private Health Management, which helps people with serious medical issues navigate the health care system.

Such a plan proved to be a literal lifesaver as the coronavirus pandemic descended. The firm has helped clients arrange tests in Los Angeles for the coronavirus and obtained oxygen concentrators for high-risk patients.

“We know the top lab people and the doctors and nurses and can make the process efficient,” said Leslie Michelson, the firm’s executive chairman.

In some respects, the pandemic is an equalizer: It can afflict princes and paupers alike, and no one who hopes to stay healthy is exempt from the strictures of social distancing. But the American response to the virus is laying bare class divides that […]

