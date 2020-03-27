NRC to relax reactor oversight and enforcement amid rising COVID19 pandemic

Stephan: Another Trump move using the Coronavirus as cover to degrade regulatory oversight and safety issues thereby making things cheaper and easier for corporations. This time it is relaxing oversight and regulatory oversight of nuclear reactors and waste sites. After all what could possibly go wrong? Do the names Chernobyl or Fukushima ring a bell?

On March 20, 2020, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) convened the first of a series of telephonic public meetings between the NRC staff and nuclear industry representatives to manage “regulatory issues” emerging out of the fast moving Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic. Central to those issues is the potential impact of widespread absenteeism from a highly contagious and debilitating virus on the industry’s highly specialized workforce and the challenges it presents to the reliability of the nuclear industry’s electricity production and the protection of the public safety from a nuclear accident.

This was not the first industry gathering to publicly discuss planning and preparedness for a global pandemic that can impact nuclear power safety and productivity. In July 2007, representatives from seven U.S. nuclear utilities gathered to prepare a report that summarized, “It is possible that there will be a pandemic, potentially severe, in the foreseeable future” and recognized, “The prospect of a pandemic is not widely cast as a true strategic matter in the energy/utilities sector.” But what we are […]