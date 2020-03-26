Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Trump Cabinet Bible Teacher Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on God’s Wrath — Somehow It Involves China, Gay People, and Environmentalists

Author:     Sky Palma
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     March 25, 2020
 Link: Trump Cabinet Bible Teacher Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on God's Wrath — Somehow It Involves China, Gay People, and Environmentalists
Stephan:   This is the kind of scum that Trump and Pence have chosen to keep close around them. In any other administration in American history, this disgusting Pharisee would create a scandal that would rock the administration to its foundations. But in the world of criminal Trump, there are so many scandals this hardly registers except on an investigative journalism site like The Intercept. This report is also telling us by the participation of so many Republicans in Congress, who come to and enjoy these sessions, that Drollinger represents the true face of christofascism. I just wonder if you want to get into a Christian seminary today do you have to have an IQ below 85?

Christofascist minister Ralph Drollinger, leader of White House prayer group

Ralph Drollinger, a minister who leads a weekly Bible study group for President Donald Trump’s cabinet, released a new interpretation of the coronavirus pandemic this week, arguing that the crisis represents an act of God’s judgment.

The coronavirus, Drollinger argues in two blog posts and a rambling Bible study guide published in the past few days, is a form of God’s wrath upon nations, but not one as severe as the floods described in the Old Testament or the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“Relative to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, this is not God’s abandonment wrath nor His cataclysmic wrath, rather it is sowing and reaping wrath,” wrote Drollinger. “A biblically astute evaluation of the situation strongly suggests that America and other countries of the world are reaping what China has sown due to their leaders’ recklessness and lack of candor and transparency.”

Neither does he miss a chance to condemn those who worship the “religion of environmentalism” and express a “proclivity toward lesbianism and homosexuality.” […]

  1. Christine Suquet on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Drillinger is so sick in the head. Which God is he worshipping? Mine is a loving God who never judges, who loves everyone and is probably saddened by the pollution of this beautiful earth he created for us.
    The pandemic cannot be blamed on anyone. It is a wake up call for humanity to act as children of God and understand the purpose of our lives here on earth. Remember we are all connected, all equal in the eyes of God and we will all be reunited with the Divine at one point.