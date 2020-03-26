Editor’s Note — Sadly, Inexplicably, It’s True

Stephan: [caption id="attachment_51245" align="alignleft" width="300"]Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption] Yesterday I published a Gallup report on Trump's approval rating. A number of you wrote me offlist, or posted comments on one of the SR editions saying you didn't believe the Gallup survey, it couldn't possibly be true. Well, here is today's 2 p.m. fivethirtyeight meta-analysis (compendium analysis of a range of polls) and it shows the same thing as Gallup. Three days ago Trump had a 42.3% approval rating, which I thought inexplicable at that level. Today, according to fivethirtyeight he is up 2.3% to 44.6%. You may find this hard to believe, I may find it hard to believe, but on the basis of well-conducted research, this is the reality. One of the biggest problems we face as a country today is that a large percentage of Americans, because of fear, racism, ignorance, or a desire for an authoritarian government, just aren't interested in democracy or societal wellbeing. NOTE: There is no click through on Editor's Notes. Everything is in this one bloc.