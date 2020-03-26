Thursday, March 26th, 2020
Editor’s Note — Sadly, Inexplicably, It’s True
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Stephan: [caption id="attachment_51245" align="alignleft" width="300"] Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption] Yesterday I published a Gallup report on Trump's approval rating. A number of you wrote me offlist, or posted comments on one of the SR editions saying you didn't believe the Gallup survey, it couldn't possibly be true. Well, here is today's 2 p.m. fivethirtyeight meta-analysis (compendium analysis of a range of polls) and it shows the same thing as Gallup. Three days ago Trump had a 42.3% approval rating, which I thought inexplicable at that level. Today, according to fivethirtyeight he is up 2.3% to 44.6%. You may find this hard to believe, I may find it hard to believe, but on the basis of well-conducted research, this is the reality. One of the biggest problems we face as a country today is that a large percentage of Americans, because of fear, racism, ignorance, or a desire for an authoritarian government, just aren't interested in democracy or societal wellbeing. NOTE: There is no click through on Editor's Notes. Everything is in this one bloc.
And/Or they are in complete denial. So what do we do? I used to ignore their stupid posts, but I’ve started to respond, pointing out and rejecting the underlying inaccuracies and falsehoods, then recommending that before accepting as true and reposting, they check the truth of what they read in FactCheck.org. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve recommended this site, but they ought to include me in their list of promotion resources. But does it do any good or change any minds? I sincerely doubt it. So WHAT DO WE DO?
I’m taking a break from the polling numbers of the Prez. Anything can and will happen between now and the elections. We will see the numbers go up and down in the coming months. Change is inevitable! A constant! I’m seeing people connect online, being more creative. Neuroscience has shown that the human need to connect is as fundamentally important as our need to eat and drink. De Chardin, the Jesuit priest who envisioned the Internet 50+ years ago would be excited to see much of what is being demonstrated on the Internet. I have a friend who is teaching philosophy classes to children in English and then in Spanish. It’s a delight to watch the children talk about whether a glass is half full or half empty. About what happiness is. What home is. What love is.
The epidemic, as horrifying as it is, is calling us to greater awareness, deeper love, gratitude for what we have. It’s calling for new ideas, new designs, new ways of speaking and being. Alongside what the dark side of Congress is doing, are shutdowns of coal mines, less oil pumping, cleaner water and air. And the results are visible. There are those who will see that and begin to ask how can we keep that going? Some will sit down to the ‘drawing table’ and devise new systems.
We’re being called to appreciate what was when someone we love transitions. Holding ceremony to mourn, to honor them. To speak of the love we shared. How it changed us. In the past when you’ve been to a concert, you’ve felt the pulsing energy in the air that connects the crowd. Sending out that exciting energy based on our awareness of possibilities, of life-affirming visions, we’re adding to the greater good, to the future.
Of course his ratings are up. Most people dont pay any attention to the news; those that get a little news get it from bad actors who knowingly manipulate public opinion in the direction they want it to go – pushing all the right buttons. Real news people just give facts, they dont try to manipulate – they dont stand a chance against these bad actors. To counter this someone (maybe Bloomberg?) needs to run some ads on TV and on social media about the value of democracy, etc. It’s not just that folks dont care about democracy, it’s more that they’re ignorant about what’s happening. It took Trump and the Republicans’ continued attempts to get rid of the ACA for folks to realize they actually like the ACA. If folks, even the mouth-breathers, were exposed to real news, they would act more responsibly.