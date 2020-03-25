Gallup: Trump job approval rating matches all-time high

Stephan: This is amazing to me. I don't see how Trump's performance in this crisis could be worse. He has been a disaster at every turn. So what does one conclude since his approval rating has gone up? I am afraid it is that something has gone seriously wrong in America, and men and women in this country simply lack the capacity to assess what is going on. That is our political reality.

President Trump’s job approval rating has jumped by 5 points in the latest Gallup survey, matching the high point of his presidency, as a majority of voters say they have a positive view of how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The new poll finds Trump’s job approval rating at 49 percent, up from 44 percent in the same survey earlier this month. The 49 percent job approval rating is the high mark for Trump since he came into office. He first hit that mark in late January, shortly before he was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial.

The president’s job approval rating has remained steady among Republicans (92 percent), but he’s gained 8 points among independents (43 percent) and 6 points among Democrats (13 percent).

It appears that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response is behind the approval rating bump. Sixty percent of voters overall said they approve of the job Trump is doing to address the epidemic, including 94 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats.

Trump […]