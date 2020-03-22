Coronavirus deniers and hoaxers persist despite dire warnings, claiming ‘it’s mass hysteria’

George McCrary a businesses development officer of Baldwin City, Kan., says the media is playing down positive news during the crisis because that’s not “what sells,” he said.
Credit: Christopher Smith/The Washington Post
WELLSVILLE, KANSAS — Here in northeast Kansas, in a small town set amid tidy farms and ranches, a Walmart worker named Brandon Crist was growing frustrated with the panic terrorizing the American public. He didn’t understand the need for lockdowns, closing schools, limiting public gatherings and shuttering bars and restaurants. Altering almost all facets of life.
As he often does, Crist found a meme online that amplified his feelings and posted it to his Facebook page.
“Does anyone know anyone who has the coronavirus? Not just heard about them but actually know them,” the meme said in bold white letters on a blue background. “Statistically none of us are sick . . . yet concerts are canceled, tournaments […]
I am still hoping for a home test kit so we can test ourselves without coming into contact with anyone and sending the test back to get tested, and the results sent back ASAP.