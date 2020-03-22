Coronavirus deniers and hoaxers persist despite dire warnings, claiming ‘it’s mass hysteria’

Stephan: [caption id="attachment_51172" align="alignleft" width="300"]Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption] Three years of constant lying by a presidential administration, supported by endless hours of disinformation, misinformation and outright lies perpetrated by christofascist media to cover up the reckless incompetence of that administration seems to have permanently damaged the psyche of America. You can see it in the rock-solid approval ratings for Criminal Trump no matter what he does or says. He has actually gone up a bit. And you can also see it in denierism of his followers. He told them Covid-19 Coronavirus was a hoax; then that he had it under control; then, when it was clear we were in social meltdown, he said it wasn't his fault, played the racism card to blame the Chinese, and babbled more gibberish and lies from the White House podium. The result is this.