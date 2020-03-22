Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

Coronavirus deniers and hoaxers persist despite dire warnings, claiming ‘it’s mass hysteria’

Author:     Annie Gowen
Source:     Washington Post
Publication Date:     MAR 19, 2020
Stephan:   [caption id="attachment_51172" align="alignleft" width="300"] Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption] Three years of constant lying by a presidential administration, supported by endless hours of disinformation, misinformation and outright lies perpetrated by christofascist media to cover up the reckless incompetence of that administration seems to have permanently damaged the psyche of America. You can see it in the rock-solid approval ratings for Criminal Trump no matter what he does or says. He has actually gone up a bit. And you can also see it in denierism of his followers. He told them Covid-19 Coronavirus was a hoax; then that he had it under control; then, when it was clear we were in social meltdown, he said it wasn't his fault, played the racism card to blame the Chinese, and babbled more gibberish and lies from the White House podium. The result is this.

George McCrary a businesses development officer of Baldwin City, Kan., says the media is playing down positive news during the crisis because that’s not “what sells,” he said.
Credit: Christopher Smith/The Washington Post

WELLSVILLE, KANSAS — Here in northeast Kansas, in a small town set amid tidy farms and ranches, a Walmart worker named Brandon Crist was growing frustrated with the panic terrorizing the American public. He didn’t understand the need for lockdowns, closing schools, limiting public gatherings and shuttering bars and restaurants. Altering almost all facets of life.

As he often does, Crist found a meme online that amplified his feelings and posted it to his Facebook page.

“Does anyone know anyone who has the coronavirus? Not just heard about them but actually know them,” the meme said in bold white letters on a blue background. “Statistically none of us are sick . . . yet concerts are canceled, tournaments […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    I am still hoping for a home test kit so we can test ourselves without coming into contact with anyone and sending the test back to get tested, and the results sent back ASAP.