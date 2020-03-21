Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, March 21st, 2020

‘Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler need to resign now’: Republicans blasted for stock dumping after coronavirus briefings

Stephan:   Three Republican senators, upon being privately briefed on what was coming, long before you knew anything about it, used that knowledge in a blatant act of insider trading  to sell certain stocks, like hotel chains, thereby avoiding the devastating financial loss you probably sustained if you held any of those stocks. They then invested the proceeds in stocks for companies whose products would be needed in the pandemic. Oh, you didn't get the opportunity did you? Personally, I think they should all resign and face prosecution for using their offices for personal gain. Probably won't happen, of course. But that is hardly all of it, as this report lays out.

Republican senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler

Two Republican Senators dumped stock after receiving briefings on the coronavirus crisis and before the plunge in stock prices.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) both revealed their actions in ethics filings.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the GOP senators:

Michael Cohen@speechboy71

Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler need to resign now. Period.

6:19 PM – Mar 19, 2020
