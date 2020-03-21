Saturday, March 21st, 2020
Editor’s Note — Behind the Scenes, Beneath the Radar, Republicans are at Work
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Stephan: The electronic media, both television and online with the exception of Fox are, as they should be, focused on helping people weather the Covid-19 pandemic. But out of that spotlight, and under that radar, I am seeing the most amazing stories of grifting, the implementation of policies to benefit the rich and corporations, insider trading, and a general effort to screw ordinary people. And surprise it is almost entirely a Republican effort. I know that sounds very partisan, but it is not. If this were being done by Democrats I would be posting the same stories with different names. There is a difference between partisanship and facts, although that is often deliberately misunderstood or obfuscated. So let's take a look, although this isn't all of it, at some of the stories that have caught my attention, and engendered my outrage, and sense of unfairness. I want to particularly point out the investigative reporter chops of Bob Brigham.
Stephan,
The link above seems to just loop back to itself, which is fortunate, because I wanted to exercise my tendencies towards confirmation bias
That was supposed to be “unfortunate.”
Editor’s Notes are just the one block of copy. There is not click through.