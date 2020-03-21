Amid Climate Crisis and Raging Pandemic, Trump Blasted for ‘Morally Bankrupt’ Multibillion-Dollar Big Oil Bailout

Climate advocacy groups responded with swift condemnation Thursday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will recommend that President Donald Trump ask Congress for as much as $20 billion to purchase oil in what Barron’s reported “would essentially equate to a bailout of the U.S. oil industry, because several U.S. producers would likely go out of business if demand and prices stay low.”
“The Trump administration’s proposal to spend $20 billion for their oil industry buddies is as tone deaf as it is morally bankrupt.”
—Brett Hartl, CBD
“Let’s go out and buy… Fill up the reserve,” Mnuchin said in a Thursday morning interview with Fox Business Network, referring to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The secretary’s comments about potential purchases that could fill the SPR for a decade came after Trump declared Friday that “we’re going to fill it right […]