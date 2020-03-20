Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, March 20th, 2020

Disinformation and blame: how America’s far right is capitalizing on coronavirus

Author:     Jason Wilson
Source:     Guardian
Publication Date:     Thu 19 Mar 2020 04.20 EDT
 Link: Disinformation and blame: how America's far right is capitalizing on coronavirus
Stephan:   The behavior of Criminal Trump and his Trumpers in the  face of this pandemic is beyond shameful. Exhibit A

Conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones has used the outbreak to step up his aggressive pitching for bulk food products and other survival goods sold on his website.
Credit: Jonathan Drake/Reuters

The far right in America has received the coronavirus pandemic in much the same manner as any other event: with disinformation, conspiracies and scapegoating. Many seem to see it as a significant opportunity, whether it is for financial gain, recruiting new followers, or both.

The delayed and much criticized response to coronavirus by the Trump administration has helped them, leaving many Americans confused, bereft of information and looking for answers. A situation in which people are panic-buying supplies is ideal for a movement powered by fear and lies.

Trump says ‘keep politics out’ of coronavirus then picks fight with Democrats

Apocalyptic narratives – whether of societal collapse, biblical rapture, or race war – are the central way that the a spectrum of far-right movements draw in followers and resources. These narratives use fear to […]

1 Comment

  1. Kevin on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:07 am

    Total fake outrage. Dems have praised the govt response to this Chinese bungled pandemic. Listen to your ca.gov and then tell me who is doing what. By the way an obscure news site does not represent any majority of anything you idiot.