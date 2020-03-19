Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, March 19th, 2020

From Jerry Falwell Jr. to Dr. Drew: 5 Coronavirus Doubters

Author:     Jeremy W. Peters
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 18, 2020 Updated 3:39 p.m. ET
 From Jerry Falwell Jr. to Dr. Drew: 5 Coronavirus Doubters
Stephan:   One of the most notable things I see in this pandemic is the moral depravity of the Trumper media. The hallmark of this sorry band of cretins is misinformation, racism, and outright lies. And in Trumper world that false reality is the gospel putting all of us at greater risk.

Dr. Drew Pinsky has condoned flouting the directives of public health officials.
Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Misinformation about the coronavirus continues to circulate across swaths of the American media — on popular podcasts, in blog posts, in online videos and on prime-time cable news shows — as recently as this week.

Some of the disseminators are entertainers. Others are medical doctors. Some are conservatives who insist the virus is being hyped for political purposes. One is a comedian with no medical training who has raised doubts about vaccinating children.

Even as President Trump and the federal government’s top public health officials warn that the virus is not something to be taken lightly — and the authorities reported more coronavirus deaths in the United States on Wednesday — these commentators make misleading comments, cherry-pick facts and go so far as to claim that the virus could be a hoax or a North Korean plot.

Dr. Drew and Rob Schneider scoff at staying home.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, the […]

