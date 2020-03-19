Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, March 19th, 2020

As the U.S. Blames China for the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Rest of the World Asks China for Help

Author:     Joe Penney
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     March 18 2020, 1:30 p.m.
 Link: As the U.S. Blames China for the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Rest of the World Asks China for Help
Stephan:   It isn't just the incompetence and failure of the Trump administration, and the Trumper media to do what needs to be done down to just telling America the truth, and not making racial slurs. There are also international implications and consequences. Here is an assessment of what I mean.

Staff load medical materials bound for Italy at Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, March 17, 2020. Credit: Xinhua/Zheng Mengyu/Getty

As the number of coronavirus infections spirals out of control, the U.S. and countries around the world have reported major shortages of ventilators, respirators, test kits, surgical masks, and other essential health equipment for dealing with the pandemic. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump continued to blame China and doubled down on his use of the racist term “Chinese virus.”

Yet now that the situation in China appears to have stabilized, the country is positioning itself at the head of the global response to Covid-19, adopting a unique leadership position that may alter global power relations, despite the biggest shock to its industrial output and economy in recent history and its coverup in Wuhan at the beginning of the crisis.

“The only country that can help us is China. For the rest of them, thanks for nothing.”

Western Europe and the U.S. are struggling under the weight of the crisis, with cases […]

