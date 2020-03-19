A new poll shows a startling partisan divide on the dangers of the coronavirus

Stephan: Here is some actual data on this dual reality reaction to what should be seen as an apolitical clear and present danger. When all this is over the failure of Trumper media to deal honestly with a life-threatening crisis I think ought to become a major issue for discussion. I support freedom of speech as a fundamental right, but I also think that the deliberate spreading of lies and false facts by politically partisan media consistutes a kind of mass libel that threatens the wellbeing of millions.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll has revealed sharp partisan divides between Americans over the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll found 68 percent of Democrats are worried that someone in their family could catch the virus, while just 40 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of independents share that concern.

The gulf in perception over an outwardly nonpolitical issue underscores how signals from politicians and media outlets have played a critical role in shaping how seriously Americans are taking a viral outbreak that has overwhelmed health care systems and triggered mass quarantines in several countries around the world.

Nearly 80 percent of Democrats believe the worst is yet to come, but just 40 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of independents believe that. Overall, 53 percent of all voters are concerned that someone in their immediate family might contract the coronavirus, and 60 percent believe the worst is […]