Editor’s Note – Kudoes to Avi Schiffman

Stephan: As I have listened to the disinformation, half-truths, and obfuscations from Trump and his minions, first coronavirus was a "hoax" and now an emergency but it "will probably be over in 15 days." what I have thought about was: Since the government doesn't do it is there someplace where you can get credible data on what is going on with the pandemic? There is: https://ncov2019.live/map. I urge you to take a look at it. How did it come to be? Because self-taught 17-Year-Old Avi Schiffmann of Seattle thought assembling that data was a good idea, and did it, and produced a very superior creation. Here is a YouTube from Democracy Now! about him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXFm2u4EHrs&feature=youtu.be Bravo to Avi.