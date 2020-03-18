Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
Editor’s Note – Kudoes to Avi Schiffman
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Stephan: As I have listened to the disinformation, half-truths, and obfuscations from Trump and his minions, first coronavirus was a "hoax" and now an emergency but it "will probably be over in 15 days." what I have thought about was: Since the government doesn't do it is there someplace where you can get credible data on what is going on with the pandemic? There is: https://ncov2019.live/map. I urge you to take a look at it. How did it come to be? Because self-taught 17-Year-Old Avi Schiffmann of Seattle thought assembling that data was a good idea, and did it, and produced a very superior creation. Here is a YouTube from Democracy Now! about him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXFm2u4EHrs&feature=youtu.be Bravo to Avi.
Thanks so much for the much improved map! Out here on the Olympic Peninsula we are in a Catch22 situation of no tests until proof a an infection, yet we need tests to show if anyone is infected. And officials don’t realize it can be spread by those without symptoms. Why Johns Hopkins could not have made a better map such as Avi has made is beyond belief. Here is a spreadsheet that for many of the entries includes info on travel and source of their infection. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jS24DjSPVWa4iuxuD4OAXrE3QeI8c9BC1hSlqr-NMiU/edit#gid=1187587451
I just noticed a small clip in which a Doctor was working on a cure for covid-19 (the Corona Virus) back a few years ago and could not get financial backing in order to complete his work; what a shame as he could have made a cure by now.
PS: If the government did not allow companies to get patents on a cure, they would share information and eliminate the profit from the equation, especially if the government supplied the money for development as well as the transportation of the cure to wherever it is needed possibly using the National Guard for dispersal of it.