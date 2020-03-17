Super-rich adopt bunker mentality amid coronavirus crisis

Stephan: For several years now I have been tracking a little discussed trend: the super-rich buying or building plush hidy-holes and bunkers in out of the way places, all in preparation for times when things get nasty. You're worried about toilet paper, the uber-rich have other issues.

Most people are stocking up on hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but the super-rich have adopted more extreme measures to ward off the coronavirus – including preparing doomsday bunkers, according to reports.

Robert Vicino, founder of Vivos Group — a California-based firm that builds underground shelters — said his company has seen a surge in sales of such bunkers since the crisis erupted, according to the Guardian.

In Indiana, the company has converted a Cold War bunker into a fortified refuge for 80 people — and is offering space in hundreds of bunkers in an abandoned World War II ordnance depot in South Dakota.

The concierge company Quintessentially said one of its members had actually converted his home into a “military-style bunker” and was asking his visitors to show records of their movements and contacts.

In Kansas, the Survival Condo offers the well-heeled accommodations inside a 15-story-deep retired missile silo that once housed Atlas missiles and was built to withstand nuclear strikes.

Survival Condo owner Larry Hall bought the obsoleted silo […]