Trump Org charged taxpayers eight times more for Secret Service stays than it claimed: documents

Stephan: As with everything they touch with the Trumps it is always a grift; there isn't an honest thought in any of their heads. And the silence of Moscow Mitch and the Senate Trumplicans reverberates through the land. In the middle of this international health crisis, the first thought of Criminal Trump is how to work a grift.

President Donald Trump’s properties have charged taxpayers nearly eight times more than previously claimed for Secret Service stays, according to new documents obtained by the watchdog group Public Citizen.

Eric Trump has claimed that Secret Service agents “stay at our properties for free — meaning, like, cost for housekeeping.” He insisted last year that “we charge them, like, 50 bucks.”

But receipts obtained by Public Citizen and first reported by The Washington Post show that Trump’s properties have charged the Secret Service $396 per night for 177 rentals at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort since he took office.

The Post previously reported that some Trump properties charge taxpayers as much as $650 per room. The president’s Bedminster, N.J. golf club also charged $17,000 per month for Secret Service agents to rent a cottage on the property. The Secret Service continued to pay for the cottage even after he left.

The report found that taxpayers spent more than $471,000 on Trump properties, but the new receipts show that […]