Judge Voids Oil And Gas Leases On 1 Million Acres Of Public Land

Stephan: Here is some more good news about public lands in Idaho that Criminal Trump had put at risk to the benefit of the extractive gas and oil industry. Hardly as pressing as the coronavirus pandemic but, in the long term, of great importance.

A federal judge in Idaho has tossed out oil and gas leases on nearly a million acres of public land, lashing the Trump administration’s “arbitrary and capricious” policy of cutting off public input on environmental protections.

The federal Bureau of Land Management “jettisoned prior processes, practices, and norms in favor of changes that emphasized economic maximization — to the detriment, if not outright exclusion of … opportunities for the public to contribute to the decision-making process affecting the management of public lands,” wrote U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush in his decision Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Western Watershed Project on behalf of the greater sage grouse, which supports hundreds of other species across the West.