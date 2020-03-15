Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 15th, 2020

A Conservative Agenda Unleashed on the Federal Courts

Author:     Rebecca R. Ruiz, Robert Gebeloff, Steve Eder and Ben Protess
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 14, 2020, 6:00 a.m. ET
 Link: A Conservative Agenda Unleashed on the Federal Courts
Stephan:   Covid-19 is only one of the crises impacting America. I have been writing about another one for four years, and it is now so advanced and evident that it cannot be denied. The Republican now Trumplican Party  led in the Senate by Moscow Mitch, and captained by criminal Trump does not support representative democracy or an apolitical judiciary. That is the factual reality and we are going to have to live with this for a generation.

Credit: New York Times

As a Republican candidate for the Texas Supreme Court, Don R. Willett flaunted his uncompromising conservatism, boasting of endorsements from groups with “pro-life, pro-faith, pro-family” credentials.

“I intend to build such a fiercely conservative record on the court that I will be unconfirmable for any future federal judicial post — and proudly so,” a Republican rival quoted him telling party leaders.

Judge Willett served a dozen years on the Texas bench. But rather than disqualifying him, his record there propelled him to the very job he had deemed beyond reach. President Trump nominated him to a federal appeals court, and Republicans in the Senate narrowly confirmed him on a party-line vote.

As Mr. Trump seeks re-election, his rightward overhaul of the federal judiciary — in particular, the highly influential appeals courts — has been invoked as one of his most enduring accomplishments. While individual nominees have drawn scrutiny, The New York Times conducted a deep examination of all 51 […]

