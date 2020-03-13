Trump’s budget director stands by plan to cut CDC budget by 15 percent

Stephan: This story is so incredible I checked three sources to assure myself that it was real. This is an administration of such incompetence it belongs in a comic book.

President Donald Trump’s budget director stood by proposed budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) despite the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus. (emphasis added)

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Russ Vought, the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., during a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the administration does not plan on amending its 2021 budget. That budget proposes reducing Health and Human Services funding by $9.5 billion, in the process cutting $1.2 billion from the CDC’s budget (a reduction of 15%) and eliminating $35 million from the Infection Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund.

Vought initially responded to Cartwright’s question by pointing to the $8.3 billion emergency supplemental package passed by Congress last week. That money would be spread out over many years, however, and had to be increased by Congress from the $2.5 billion initially required by the White House. It […]