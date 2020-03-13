Local leaders take coronavirus fight into own hands absent federal direction

Stephan: With the complete failure of the President, his minions and the Trumplican Senate, absent the notable exception of the House, and representatives like Democrat Katie Porter, we are beginning to see local leaders step into the gap. Although there are a few Red State leaders like Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine most of this state level response is coming from Blue state governors, like Jay Inslee of Washington and Gavin Newsom of California as well as Blue state mayors. It is one of the most revealing aspects of this crisis, as this report describes.

SACRAMENTO — On Monday morning, Donald Trump tweeted: “Nothing is shut down.” On Monday evening, local officials in California’s Silicon Valley did just that.

In the heart of America’s technology industry and the epicenter of coronavirus’ rapid spread in California, the decision by Santa Clara County to ban large public gatherings under threat of legal penalties was the most dramatic instance yet of state or local authorities moving decisively to curb the burgeoning public health crisis.

And it put on display a growing truth of the escalating public health emergency: From Northern California to New Rochelle, N.Y., state and local officials in mostly blue states have been largely taking matters in their own hands, with outcomes that have varied widely. They’re acting, some say, amid an absence of federal leadership.

Republican-led states are acting as well. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called a state of emergency, urged universities to teach remotely and told fans to stay away from outdoor sporting events, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged an influx of […]