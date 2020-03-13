Editor’s Note – The Story Behind the Story

Stephan: Today's SR is a bit longer than usual because in the midst of this terrible pandemic the story behind the story of the Trump administration's activities in addressing this crisis needs to be told so it is not lost. I find this entire event almost beyond belief. I don't think that in the history of the United States we have ever had an administration and a Senate of such criminality and incompetence. At a time when the wellbeing of Americans should be the first priority instead all manner of grifting and criminal maneuvering is going on. These reports speak for themselves.