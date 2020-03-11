Is the Christian right now in charge of public health inside the Trump administration?

Stephan: This report describes an aspect of the Coronavirus evil circus that is not getting much coverage. Upon consideration, I suppose, it should not be surprising given that "Holier than thou" Mike Pence has been given command of the nation's response to the virus, and is doing about as bad a job with it as he did with the HIV crisis when he was governor. A good reason for voting Democratic is getting rid of Pence who may be the lesser evil compared to criminal Trump, but it is only a matter of degree

If you’ve been following the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak, you probably saw at least some snippets of President Trump’s visit to the CDC last Friday. It will stand as one of the most astonishing appearances by this or any other president — and that’s saying something. When asked if he regretted firing the entire staff of the Office of Pandemic Preparation, Trump said, “This is something that you can never really think is going to happen.” He said that everyone who wants to be tested for this virus can get tested, which is not even close to true. He called Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington […]