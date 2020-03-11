Americans divided on party lines over risk from coronavirus: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Stephan: The thing that is really standing out for me about this virus pandemic is that as it stresses the systems of American society, it is revealing their flaws. The failure of the illness profit system. The failure to be prepared with test kits. The struggle to work out how workers who are affected can get paid sick leave. The extreme skew about how the virus is viewed as a result of disinformation. All of these trends have become obvious as the country faces this crisis. You want to get a sense of how influential the Rightwing media disinformation machine is? Look no further than how Trumpers understand and are reacting to the Coronavirus compared with the rest of the country.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – – Americans who now find themselves politically divided over seemingly everything are now forming two very different views of another major issue: the dangers of the new coronavirus.

Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the coronavirus poses an imminent threat to the United States, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this week.

And more Democrats than Republicans say they are taking steps to be prepared, including washing their hands more often or limiting their travel plans.

Poll respondents who described themselves as Republicans and did not see the coronavirus as a threat said it still felt remote because cases had not been detected close to home and their friends and neighbors did not seem to be worried, either.

“I haven’t changed a single thing,” Cindi Hogue, who lives outside Little Rock, Arkansas, told Reuters. “It’s not a reality to me yet. It hasn’t become a threat enough yet in my world.”

Many of the U.S. cases that have been reported so far have been in Washington state and California, more […]