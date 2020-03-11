Americans divided on party lines over risk from coronavirus: Reuters/Ipsos poll

WASHINGTON, D.C. – – Americans who now find themselves politically divided over seemingly everything are now forming two very different views of another major issue: the dangers of the new coronavirus.
Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the coronavirus poses an imminent threat to the United States, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this week.
And more Democrats than Republicans say they are taking steps to be prepared, including washing their hands more often or limiting their travel plans.
Poll respondents who described themselves as Republicans and did not see the coronavirus as a threat said it still felt remote because cases had not been detected close to home and their friends and neighbors did not seem to be worried, either.
“I haven’t changed a single thing,” Cindi Hogue, who lives outside Little Rock, Arkansas, told Reuters. “It’s not a reality to me yet. It hasn’t become a threat enough yet in my world.”
Many of the U.S. cases that have been reported so far have been in Washington state and California, more […]
Fear, fear, FEAR no matter the context or issue continually driving the human experience. We are swimming in this sewer of fear driven to higher and higher levels. The world pandemic may have finally come after waiting through so many false starts. Who is to blame? Who can gain political advantage? Will the economy collapse? Where will we find face masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and ultimately food? Fear your fellow humans as they can kill you with their germs or will you kill them with yours? Put on your hazmat suit if you go outside and keep away from others. Where does this end? All constitutional freedoms disappear in a declared health emergency.
Madness without end. You and I will die one day that no amount of care and preparation will prevent. The body is temporary the soul is forever so how do we live the best most loving life possible is the question I struggle with while dealing with my fears of sickness and death.
The coronavirus remains in the air after at least 3 hours after a person who has it is in an area; so it is inescapable to anyone who comes into a place where someone who has had it has been. That is a horrible situation for anyone who has been close to any area where a person has been near it and might have it but not even know it. This is most definitely a pandemic type of disease and no one is immune to it.