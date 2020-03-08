Texas closes hundreds of polling sites, making it harder for minorities to vote

Last year, Texas led the US south in an unenviable statistic: closing down the most polling stations, making it more difficult for people to vote and arguably benefiting Republicans.
A report by civil rights group The Leadership Conference Education Fund found that 750 polls had been closed statewide since 2012.
Long considered a Republican bastion, changing racial demographics in the state have caused leading Democrats to recast Texas as a potential swing state. Texas Democratic party official Manny Garcia has called it “the biggest battleground state in the country”.
The closures could exacerbate Texas’s already chronically low voter turnout rates, to the advantage of incumbent Republicans. Ongoing research by University of Houston political scientists Jeronimo Cortina and Brandon Rottinghaus indicates that people are less likely to vote if they have to travel farther to do so, and the effect is disproportionately greater for some groups of voters, such as Latinxs.
“The fact of the matter is that Texas is not a red […]
Another example of the Supreme Court turning our country into a “one-party” country which an authoritarian oligarchy run by the rich.
And note that it takes a UK newspaper to let people know what is going on here in the USA. Our news system is also co-opted by this “one-party” system which disavows any truth about what they have done to what was a good Democratic idea: that all people should at least be able to vote; unencumbered by the lack of time and place to vote where and when they can.
PS: I tried to “which is an authoritarian oligarchy” My damned keyboard just does not work properly. It is another “made in China piece of crap.”