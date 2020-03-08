Editor’s Note — The Trumplican Party’s Multi-state Attempt to Win the 2020 Election Through Cheating and Vote Suppression

Stephan: While the news reporting is overwhelmed by the sports game reporting of the Democratic Party's process to determine a candidate, and the storm of information and mostly misinformation, and disinformation, concerning the Coronavirus pandemic something very dangerous to American democracy, is underway. It gets some reporting locally but is not even discussed on most news programs. I am speaking here about the Trumplican attempt to rig the outcome of the 2020 election in criminal Trump's favor. This attempt to subvert American democracy is without precedent in the country's history. A systemic planned attempt that is being carried out by one party. So, today I have put together a small selection of reports, I could probably do 50 similar stories, concerning what I am seeing happening. If you are an American voter, particular a woman, a person of color, or a young person and you care about your country's democracy, you better get involved because if you don't and Trump and the Trumplicans rig a win then in another four years the United States will be an authoritarian christofascist kleptocracy and the democratic republic of the Founders will exist in name only. I consider this a very big story that is not getting anywhere the attention it should.