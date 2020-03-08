Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 8th, 2020

Alive and Well: Voter Suppression and Election Mismanagement in Alabama

Author:     Josh Moon
Source:     Southern Poverty Law Center
Publication Date:     February 10, 2020
Stephan:   Alabama is less a state than a third-world oligarchy, and the Republican Party in Alabama is less a political party and more a White Supremacy criminal combine.  Alabama's social outcome data is, or ought to be, humiliating but, as with most such authoritarian conclaves, the wellbeing of the citizens is hardly a consideration.

Alabama primary report
Credit: Alabama News Network

Executive Summary

The battle for voting rights never ended in Alabama.

Despite being at the epicenter of the voting rights movement of the 1960s, the state remains one of the most difficult places in the nation for an eligible voter to register and successfully cast a ballot. As other states have expanded access to the ballot box with sound policies for early voting, voter registration and voting by mail, Alabama’s policies, as this report shows, create and perpetuate obstacles, particularly for voters in marginalized communities.

This has especially been the case after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in a lawsuit out of Alabama – Shelby County v. Holder. The high court’s decision gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a powerful piece of legislation under which the U.S. Justice Department blocked more than 100 proposed voting changes in […]

