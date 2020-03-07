Stephan: Here is some excellent news about the transition out of the carbon era, and an example of the power of individuals acting with collective intention to accomplish something no matter what their governments are doing.

EVs are taking over the world, and if you need proof of this, just look at the sales numbers.

Kevin Rooke recently shared a video on YouTube that does just that. Among the things talked about are trends in global EV sales, the sales mix of fully electric vehicles versus plug-in hybrids, as well as S-curves and global EV adoption.

Since 2015, EV sales have been growing at a rate around 41% annually. “An impressive rate and it’s been happening on almost every continent around the world, but the trend has been more pronounced in Asia,” says Rooke in his video. He breaks down the growth by region.

Asia: 55% annual growth

Americas: 32% annual growth

Europe: 26% annual growth

And this totals up to 41% annual growth for the entire world. Rooke also shares that China is selling 25 million vehicles every year, more than the US and Canada are selling combined. With one of the larger EV share percentages, that is starting to show as truly large numbers. “China’s 5% sales of EVs represent more sales than Ford’s F-Series.” Data from 2018 shows that Ford sold 909,330 F-Series vehicles while China sold 1,103,923 EVs in 2018.

Another thing that Rooke points out is that in 2014 […]