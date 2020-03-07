Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

‘Alarming’: Tropical forests in shift from carbon sponge to carbon source

Author:     Andrea Germanos
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     March 5, 2020
Stephan:   This is a huge deal and it is very bad news. This is how desperation, greed, and stupidity at the local level affects wellbeing at the planetary level. Until the governments of the world can reach a level of collective intention that fosters wellbeing this kind of wrongness is going to continue, and the lives of our children and their children are going to be made exponentially more miserable.

Amazon forest clear cutting

“We’ve found that one of the most worrying impacts of climate change has already begun.”

A new study published Wednesday adds to mounting evidence that the world’s tropical forests could soon stop serving their climate crisis-mitigating role of carbon sinks.

“After years of work deep in the Congo and Amazon rainforests, we’ve found that one of the most worrying impacts of climate change has already begun. This is decades ahead of even the most pessimistic climate models,” said Simon Lewis, a senior author of the study and a professor from the School of Geography at the U.K.’s University of Leeds.

“There is no time to lose in terms of tackling climate change,” said Lewis.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, represent the collaborative effort of roughly 100 institutions in which researchers tracked some 300,000 trees spanning 565 patches of undisturbed tropical forests across Africa and the […]

