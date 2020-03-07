Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, March 7th, 2020

50 simple ways to make your life greener

Author:     Anna Berrill, Nell Card, Jim Cable, Leah Harper, Tamsin Blanchard, Sali Hughes, Donna Ferguson
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 29 Feb 2020 06.53 EST
 Link: 50 simple ways to make your life greener
Stephan:   Everybody who reads me knows about the power of the wellbeing fostering Quotidian Choice, which I described in The 8 Laws of Change  and talk about regularly on SR. Here is how you can make that part of your life day-to-day.

Clean up your kitchen

Love your leftovers

Look at what basics you’re binning. “Chefs talk about what to do with carrot tops or whey from cheese, but that’s not where we need to make changes,” says Feast food writer Anna Jones. “It’s the milk poured down the sink and stale bread – the items we don’t put as much value on.” Jones tears up bread to freeze for instant croutons, or whizzes it into breadcrumbs for adding to croustades, pastas and salads. If oats have already been made into porridge, follow Claire Thomson, chef and author of The Art Of The Larder (Quadrille, £25), and substitute for some of the flour and water in bread dough.

Treat “food waste” as ingredients, says Ollie Hunter, chef and author of 30 Easy Ways To Join The Food Revolution (Pavilion, £14.99). “It’s easy to turn it into something […]

