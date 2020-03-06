Doctors use CRISPR gene editing inside a person’s body for first time

Stephan: If you are a regular SR reader then you know that since the technology began I have been following and publishing articles on CRISPR. Why all the attention from SR, since you see very little about CRISPR in the daily mainstream media? Because I see it as a fundamental medical breakthrough that is going to reconfigure 21st century medicine, particularly its role in creating Homo Superior. Here is the latest.

Scientists say they have used the gene editing tool CRISPR inside someone’s body for the first time, a new frontier for efforts to operate on DNA, the chemical code of life, to treat diseases.

A patient recently had it done at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland for an inherited form of blindness, the companies that make the treatment announced Wednesday. They would not give details on the patient or when the surgery occurred.

It may take up to a month to see if it worked to restore vision. If the first few attempts seem safe, doctors plan to test it on 18 children and adults.

“We literally have the potential to take people who are essentially blind and make them see,” said Charles Albright, […]