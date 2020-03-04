Citroën’s tiny Ami electric car can be driven by 14-year olds for $22 a month

Stephan: It is fascinating from an anthropological perspective to watch how different nations are preparing to deal with climate change. Most of Europe, for instance, is committed to getting all petroleum-powered cars off their streets and roads by 2040, and they are building charging stations all over. To accomplish this goal cars in Europe are being reenvisioned. Here is the Citroen Ami, which will be available all over Europe by this summer, and can be bought online and delivered to your home for about $6,600/€6,000. I wish I could buy one to drive around the island where I live. Meanwhile, the American car and truck industry, absent Tesla, as you can see from their ads on television continue to promote big trucks and cars -- all powered by petroleum. From healthcare to sea rise we are utterly unprepared.