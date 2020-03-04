Citroën’s Ami, the tiny two-seater electric car that was first revealed as a concept last year, will be released this spring. The Ami is absolutely tiny at just 2.41 meters (7 feet, 11 inches) long, and is technically classed as a “light quadricycle” similar to the Renault Twizy, which means it can be driven by teenagers as young as 14-years old in France and 16-years old in the rest of Europe. It also doesn’t require a driving license to operate. Citroën will sell the car […]
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020
Citroën’s tiny Ami electric car can be driven by 14-year olds for $22 a month
Author: Jon Porter
Source: The Verge
Publication Date: Feb 28, 2020, 6:05am EST
Link: Citroën’s tiny Ami electric car can be driven by 14-year olds for $22 a month
Stephan: It is fascinating from an anthropological perspective to watch how different nations are preparing to deal with climate change. Most of Europe, for instance, is committed to getting all petroleum-powered cars off their streets and roads by 2040, and they are building charging stations all over. To accomplish this goal cars in Europe are being reenvisioned. Here is the Citroen Ami, which will be available all over Europe by this summer, and can be bought online and delivered to your home for about $6,600/€6,000. I wish I could buy one to drive around the island where I live. Meanwhile, the American car and truck industry, absent Tesla, as you can see from their ads on television continue to promote big trucks and cars -- all powered by petroleum. From healthcare to sea rise we are utterly unprepared.
My Mom had a Peugeot (which makes Citroen) way back in the 1960’s nd it was a wonderful car with good gas mileage. The only problem she had was that it was a standard shift which only I could drive, so she got rid of it.; and I wish she had not, because I loved that car.
PS: This Citroen look like just what we need = a good car at a low cost.