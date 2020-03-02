America’s patchwork, for-profit healthcare system poised to worsen coronavirus outbreak

Stephan: One thing the coronavirus has done, that has potentially a good outcome, is the spotlight it has thrown on America's dysfunctional illness profit system. Here is an assessment of what that means.

There’s a reason that the story about a Miami man receiving a $3,270 medical bill after fearing he had the Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) is going viral: it is a relatable cautionary tale for Americans accustomed to our piecemeal, overpriced, for-profit healthcare system. Despite the good news that Osmel Martinez Azcue tested for the flu, not the virus, Azcue is left with a significant financial burden. (The Miami Herald reported that hospital officials said he will only be responsible for $1,400, thanks to his limited insurance plan from National General Insurance. However, he will have to provide three years of medical […]