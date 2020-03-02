Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, March 2nd, 2020

America’s patchwork, for-profit healthcare system poised to worsen coronavirus outbreak

Author:     NICOLE KARLIS
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     FEBRUARY 27, 2020 1:11AM (UTC)
Stephan:   One thing the coronavirus has done, that has potentially a good outcome, is the spotlight it has thrown on America's dysfunctional illness profit system. Here is an assessment of what that means.

A team of nurses with Livio Health Group took the vital signs of Anthony Nichols 52, at the large homeless camp Monday September 24, 2018 in Minneapolis, MN. Nichols said that he has a heart condition and had not been taking his medicine; he was later transported to local hospital by ambulance. Nichols said that he had been staying at the camp for only two days.
Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/Getty

There’s a reason that the story about a Miami man receiving a $3,270 medical bill after fearing he had the Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) is going viral: it is a relatable cautionary tale for Americans accustomed to our piecemeal, overpriced, for-profit healthcare system. Despite the good news that Osmel Martinez Azcue tested for the flu, not the virus, Azcue is left with a significant financial burden. (The Miami Herald reported that hospital officials said he will only be responsible for $1,400, thanks to his limited insurance plan from National General Insurance. However, he will have to provide three years of medical […]

