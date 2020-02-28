‘This Is a Nightmare’: Trump Accused of Weaponizing DOJ With New Task Force Focused on Stripping US Citizenship

Stephan: When I was a boy my history master told us a story of how under Hitler Nazis SS troopers would go into German neighborhoods and drag out from their homes Jews who lived there, stripping them of their German citizenship, and either forcing them to wear a yellow star on their clothes or shipping them off to camps. As he spoke I remember trying to imagine what that would like on the street where I lived. Lest we get complacent he warned us it could happen in America, and had, and told us what had happened to the Japanese. It left an indelible impression in my mind, so strong I can still see myself sitting in that classroom as he spoke. Well, under criminal Trump it is happening again. Am I exaggerating? I am not as this report spells out. We are becoming a fascist state, down to details like ICE storm troopers invading American neighborhoods, and dragging undocumented or naturalized people out of their houses. Imagine: you are at dinner with your kids, having just gotten back from a long day's work. You've just said grace, when there is beating on the door, it is flung open and men in dark uniforms with armored vests and guns burst into your house and drag your wife away, as your kids scream and cry. Welcome to Trumplican America.

Rights advocates expressed outrage and severe concerns after the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is creating an official task force devoted to “denaturalization”—the process by which the government strips citizenship from foreign-born Americans, or naturalized citizens.

“Of all the dystopian shit—a department of denaturalization at DOJ might take the biscuit,” tweeted activist Joel Braunold. “Means immigrant Americans (such as myself) will always have a threat to displace us if we step out of line.”

“Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to make naturalized immigrants look like second-class citizens.”

—The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights

The Justice Department claimed in its announcement that the motivation for the new unit stems from a desire to strip citizenship from terrorists or sex offenders whose citizenship was “illegally procured” by lying about past crimes.

“When a terrorist or sex offender becomes a U.S. citizen under false pretenses, it is an affront to our system—and it is especially offensive to those who fall victim to these criminals,” Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said in a statement.

Officially termed the […]