Maddow reports on ‘doomsday scenario’ that impacted America like a ‘domestic nuclear bomb’

Stephan: This is what has happened post-impeachment. Criminal Trump is using his now essentially unlimited powers to restructure the American Executive branch of government, in the process shredding the country's legal system. And yet millions of Americans are ready to re-elect a man who basically has the ethics of a mob boss. Click through and listen to Rachel Maddow's presentation.

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday reported on the “rule of law emergency” as Attorney General Bill Barr uses the Department of Justice as a “weapon” to benefit Donald Trump.

Maddow reported on all of the key investigations being run by the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which is known as the Sovereign District of New York for its independence from DOJ headquarters.

“They are investigating the Trump inaugural committee, SDNY is investigating the Trumps’ family business, SDNY is investigating criminal behavior of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani,” Maddow noted. “SDNY put Michael Cohen in prison for hush money paid by the president’s campaign before the 2016 election.”

Maddow worried about the independence of SDNY after Barr transferred all decision making on cases involving Ukraine to the Eastern District of New York.

She explained why this is the “worst-case” or “doomsday scenario” for one of the worst things a president can do.

Maddow explained how, “the awesome power of federal criminal prosecution and federal criminal investigation” could be used “as essentially a domestic nuclear bomb […]