Trump’s border wall, vulnerable to flash floods, needs large storm gates left open for months

Stephan: The insanity of criminal Trump's border wall, on which we are squandering billions of dollars is becoming more obvious every day. You probably read or heard about a large section of it being blown over during a high wind... wait for the drum roll... and falling over into Mexico. Now, this. If we had spent those billions helping central American nations prepare for climate change, and strengthen and stabilize their societies none of this would be necessary. As it is criminal Trump's wall is just going to be an ongoing, money-draining screw-up.