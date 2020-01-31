Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, January 31st, 2020

A woman who says Trump raped her is trying to get a sample of his DNA

Stephan:   Remember Monica Lewinsky's blue dress; well, here we go again, only this time the dress is black. I hope the court rules that Trump has to give up the DNA sample. Clinton lied about his affair, and Trump may have lied, I suspect he did, about his affair. Is that another cause of impeachment?

E. Jean Carroll, seen at her home in Warwick, N.Y., in June 2019.
Credit: Eva Deitch/The Washington Post

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a woman who accuses President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s are asking for a DNA sample, seeking to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president denied her allegation. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four people, at least one of them male.

Several other people were tested and eliminated as possible contributors to the mix, according to the lab report, which was obtained by The […]

