Thursday, January 30th, 2020

Trump boasts the US economy is the best it’s ever been under his watch. Here are 9 charts showing how it compares to the Obama and Bush presidencies

Author:     Joseph Zeballos-Roig and Andy Kiersz
Source:     MarketsInsider
Publication Date:     Jan. 21, 2020, 11:51 AM
 Link: Trump boasts the US economy is the best it’s ever been under his watch. Here are 9 charts showing how it compares to the Obama and Bush presidencies
Stephan:   The favorite mantra of Trumpers is how well the economy is doing under Trump. They always cite the stock market and the Dow, and carefully ignore what I have documented in SR over and over; for instance, that 40% of the American population could not write a $400 check in an emergency. But here is a broader assessment, comparing Trump to Obama and even Bush 43 (who was himself a disaster as president but out of ignorance and incompetence not open criminality).
  • President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to the nation’s steady economic health as the strongest indicator of his success, calling it “terrific” and “the greatest in the history of the country.”
  • But how does his handling of the economy compare to his immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush?
  • Presidents receive a lot of credit when the economy is performing well and a barrage of criticism when it doesn’t, despite the fact they don’t exactly wield direct power over it.
  • A closer look at the Trump economy reveals a mixed picture.
  • Here are 9 charts tracking the highs and lows of the Trump, Obama, and Bush economies on key indicators like gross domestic product, unemployment, wages, and the federal debt.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to the nation’s steady economic health as the strongest indicator of his success throughout his time in the White House, calling it “terrific” and “the greatest in the history of the country.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Trump credited his […]

