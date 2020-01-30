Trump boasts the US economy is the best it’s ever been under his watch. Here are 9 charts showing how it compares to the Obama and Bush presidencies

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to the nation’s steady economic health as the strongest indicator of his success, calling it “terrific” and “the greatest in the history of the country.”

But how does his handling of the economy compare to his immediate predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush?

Presidents receive a lot of credit when the economy is performing well and a barrage of criticism when it doesn’t, despite the fact they don’t exactly wield direct power over it.

A closer look at the Trump economy reveals a mixed picture.

Here are 9 charts tracking the highs and lows of the Trump, Obama, and Bush economies on key indicators like gross domestic product, unemployment, wages, and the federal debt.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Trump credited his […]