Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, January 11th, 2020

Investors ‘balked’ at Trump’s plan to personally make $2 million per room leasing government building: WSJ

Author:     Bob Brigham
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     January 8, 2020
 Link: Investors ‘balked’ at Trump’s plan to personally make $2 million per room leasing government building: WSJ
Stephan:   There seems to be no grift, no shady deal, indulgence, no criminal emolument scheme Donald J. Trump and his family won't try to work, even as he is president. In fact, I think, it has buoyed their sense of entitlement as they demonstrate ever more blatantly. Trump will be historic, but in the most negative way. Criminal Trump has almost started a war that has murdered dozens to get everyone focused on something other than his impeachment; he is presently in court over raping New York columnist E. Jean Carroll; he has just paid a $2 million dollar fine levied for his misuse of a nonprofit organization and now this. And yet, 41.8% of Americans still support him and, in my view, that is the real problem America faces. If you can't see Trump for who and what he is, given this television drama narrative, he lays out for us every day then something else is more important to you than reality.

One of President Donald Trump’s schemes to make money in office does not appear to be going as planned, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

In October, the Trump Organization was harshly criticized after it announced it would be selling its rights to Trump International Hotel D.C.

The Trump family does not actually own the building, which was formerly the historic Old Post Office building but has a long-term lease with the federal government.

According to The Journal, the Trump Organization has set a January 23 deadline to bid. However, the first family may not profit as much as they were hoping.

“The company was hoping initially to get more than $500 million for the lease rights, people familiar with the matter said. That would represent about $2 million per room key, which hotel brokers and investors say would be a record for Washington by that metric,” the newspaper reported. “Potential buyers have balked at that figure, and brokers have indicated the Trumps are willing to negotiate on price and other terms, said people […]

Read the Full Article