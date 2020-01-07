US saw highest number of mass killings on record in 2019, database reveals

The US suffered more mass killings in 2019 than any year on record, according to researchers.
A database compiled by the Associated Press (AP), USA Today and Northeastern University recorded 41 incidents and a total of 211 deaths.
Mass killings are defined as four or more people being killed in the same incident, excluding the perpetrator.
Among the deadliest in 2019 were the killings of 12 people in Virginia Beach in May and 22 in El Paso in August.
Of the 41 cases in 2019, 33 involved firearms, researchers said. California had the highest number of mass killings per state, with eight.
The database has been tracking mass killings in the US since 2006, but research going back to the 1970s did not not reveal a year with more mass killings, AP reported. The year with the second-highest number of mass killings was 2006, with 38.
Though 2019 had the highest number of incidents, the death toll of 211 was eclipsed by the 224 people who died in mass killings […]
Interesting juxtaposition here:
From the article: California had the highest number of mass killings per state, with eight.
From Wikipedia: The gun laws of California are some of the most restrictive in the United States.
Is the solution really more gun control laws? I have my doubts. See Beyond Gun Control
https://davidcenter.com/wp/2018/05/09/beyond-gun-control/
Maybe CA has this distinction as a result of high levels of economic stress.
California has the nation’s highest poverty rates, according to the Census Bureau’s cost-of-living-adjusted measure.
More puzzling to me is how Boeing got away with killing hundreds with an airplane that it knowingly built and marketed while its engineers were warning that it was a death trap. The New Republic for October 2019 has a detailed analysis that reads to me like murder for profit.