Wednesday, January 1st, 2020

Science Under Attack: How Trump Is Sidelining Researchers and Their Work

Author:     Brad Plumer and Coral Davenport
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Dec. 28, 2019
Stephan:   America for almost a century -- all of your lifetime -- led the world in science and technology. Sadly, those days are gone. Criminal Trump has gutted the U.S. science establishment, particularly anything having to do with pollution or climate change. As a result for the past three years we have been running on momentum, and it is running out. We no longer make policy on the basis of facts; policy is made to promote corporate profits. Here's the proof of what I am saying.

WASHINGTON — In just three years, the Trump administration has diminished the role of science in federal policymaking while halting or disrupting research projects nationwide, marking a transformation of the federal government whose effects, experts say, could reverberate for years.

Political appointees have shut down government studies, reduced the influence of scientists over regulatory decisions and in some cases pressured researchers not to speak publicly. The administration has particularly challenged scientific findings related to the environment and public health opposed by industries such as oil drilling and coal mining. It has also impeded research around human-caused climate change, which President Trump has dismissed despite a global scientific consensus.

But the erosion of science reaches well beyond the environment and climate: In San Francisco, a study of the effects of chemicals on pregnant women has stalled after federal funding abruptly ended. In Washington, D.C., a scientific committee that provided expertise in defending against invasive insects has been disbanded. In Kansas City, Mo., the hasty relocation of two agricultural agencies […]

