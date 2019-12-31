Trump turns back on workers as companies force employees to train their cheaper foreign replacements: report

Tuesday, December 31st, 2019
Stephan: Working class Trump supporters whether they work in factories or on farms are getting seriously screwed by criminal Trump, yet they still support him. It is one of the most powerful trends in America.
Trump working class supporters
Opponents of job outsourcing are making a holiday-season appeal to President Trump: Stop U.S. companies from forcing American workers to train the very same cheaper foreign laborers who will soon replace them.
Why it matters: Trump promised voters he’d end abuses of worker visa programs and save U.S. jobs — but as he campaigns for re-election, advocates say he hasn’t done enough.
Driving the news: AT&T is poised to send thousands into the new year hunting for new jobs after assigning them to train their own foreign replacements, according to conversations with current and former workers and documents obtained by Axios.
- Many have worked for the company for over a decade. They aren’t being offered severance or early retirement, and may not easily find a comparable job elsewhere with similar pay.
What they’re saying: Sara Blackwell, a Florida-based lawyer who represents Americans displaced by workers on visas or overseas, told Axios: “American workers are tired of waiting for President Trump to do something on this issue.”