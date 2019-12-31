From virgin births to purity movements: Christians and their problem with sex

In its original context, the claim that Jesus was born to a virgin mother places his birth in a long line of miraculous biblical births. The Bible tells of numerous old women, barren women and young unmarried women (“virgins” in ancient terms) who surprisingly bore children. Their offspring were seen as a sign of God’s blessing of new life, often in the midst of suffering or hardship.
The idea of original sin and its connection to sexual intercourse was popularised by African theologian Augustine. Not without controversy at the time, Augustine argued that humans were not born innocent, but rather sinful. His rationale was that sexual intercourse involves lust or sexual desire (a negative for him).
While Augustine tied this “original sin” back to Adam and Eve, the parallel focus on Mary’s perpetual virginity is relevant. If sexual intercourse produces sinful offspring, it was essential Mary be and remain a virgin so Jesus could, uniquely, be born sinless.
Such logic might seem absurd to many modern readers, but Augustine’s influence on Christian tradition cannot be overstated. In her book,
Not mentioned is the fact that in those times (when Jesus was born), a woman who was supposed to be a virgin became pregnant it had to be a “miracle” or else Mary would be stoned to death for fornicating with someone other than her husband.