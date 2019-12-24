The art of life and death: 14 year follow-up analyses of associations between arts engagement and mortality in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing

Citation: BMJ

Stephan: The health effects of the expression of aesthetics in art is a subject that isn't discussed much. Until now we haven't had the data to make an assessment. Does it really matter if you become involved in some expression of the arts? In this excellent research paper we begin to have an answer: Yes, and it requires only an almost homeopathic dosage. I have chosen to link this to the primary publication, so it is absolutely clear what the research is saying.