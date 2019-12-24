Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

Magnetic North Pole Is Moving Toward Russia at a Swift Pace, Confounding Scientists

Author:     Jordan Davidson
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Dec. 19, 2019 12:04PM EST
 Link: Magnetic North Pole Is Moving Toward Russia at a Swift Pace, Confounding Scientists
Stephan:   Several of you have written me over the last few weeks asking what I know about the movement of the north pole. Here is a definitive answer.

Earth’s magnetic north pole, which serves as an anchor point for our navigation has been actively moving east from the Canadian Arctic towards Russia, as CNN reported.

The magnetic north pole, unlike geographic poles, is capable of moving and has traveled about 1,400 miles since 1831. However, in recent years, the magnetic north pole has moved at a surprisingly swift pace, confounding scientists looking for an explanation, according to CNN.

The rapid movement of the magnetic north pole forced the researchers who create the World Magnetic Model (WMM) to create a new forecast a year ahead of schedule, according to the WMM press release. The WMM is maintained jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the British Geological Survey.

The WMM, pictured above, is a portrayal of the planet’s magnetic field that gives compasses dependable accuracy. NOAA NCEI

The magnetic north was moving so swiftly that the […]

Read the Full Article

3 Comments

  1. Ronald G Thomas on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 6:50 am

    Personally, I would have no problem if it were Trump defecting to Russia – but Santa Clause and the elves! Please say it ain’t so. 🙁 Happy Holidays.

    • Ronald G Thomas on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 6:52 am

      Claus – where did that ‘e’ come from?

  2. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 11:34 am

    This movement is a normal transition which has happened many times according to Space.com. It has moved back again over the millennia.