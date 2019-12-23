The Trump administration has just declared war on Social SecurityPublished

Stephan: I thought Nixon was the nadir, but then along came Reagan, followed by the inept Bush 43. Now we have devolved to Trump, and he is literally tearing the country apart, destroying American democracy in the process. And the mean spirited nastiness that undergirds it all. I am sorry I just don't understand how any compassionate ethical person can vote Republican, and it is beginning to look like they can't but others can, and there are a lot of them. Trump is at 43.3% approval today, and the bulk of that is older White Americans who depend on Social Security.

American workers contribute to Social Security with every paycheck. When they do, they are earning comprehensive insurance protections. Social Security insures against the loss of wages due to old age, disability, or (for the surviving family of a worker) death. While Social Security is best known as a retirement program, disability and survivor’s benefits are equally essential.

An attack on any part of Social Security is an attack on the entire system and all current and future beneficiaries. The latest proposal from Donald Trump’s administration, which is designed to rip benefits away from hundreds of thousands of Americans with disabilities, amounts to a declaration of war on Social Security.

The Trump administration proposal would require millions of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries to re-prove their eligibility for benefits as often as every six months — far more frequently than is currently the case. There is no justification for this policy. The United States already has some of the strictest eligibility criteria for disability benefits in […]