Everyone Knows America Lost Afghanistan Long Ago

Stephan: History will, in my opinion regard the Afghanistan war, much as it evaluates the failure of the Roman military at the collapse of that empire. Over a trillion dollars has gone into this madness, money that should have been spent preparing and remediating climate change, and exiting the carbon-energy era.

Last week, the Washington Post published a massive set of documents on the protracted and still unsuccessful U.S. war in Afghanistan, a conflict that Samuel Moyn and Stephen Wertheim have aptly dubbed the “infinity war.”

While not quite as revelatory as the Vietnam-era Pentagon Papers, the release of these documents is still an important contribution to public understanding of U.S. national-security policy. In more normal times—without a looming impeachment, an endless parade of Trumpian distractions, and a congenitally irresponsible Republican Party—discovering that U.S. officials had obscured their doubts about the war and their recognition that U.S. strategy was failing might even prompt change of course.

To be clear, U.S. officials didn’t lie to the public so much as they misled them, largely by keeping their doubts hidden under a veil of government secrecy.

