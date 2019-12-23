Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, December 23rd, 2019

Everyone Knows America Lost Afghanistan Long Ago

Author:     STEPHEN M. WALT
Source:     Foreign Policy
Publication Date:     DECEMBER 16, 2019, 6:18 PM
 Link: Everyone Knows America Lost Afghanistan Long Ago
Stephan:   History will, in my opinion regard the Afghanistan war, much as it evaluates the failure of the Roman military at the collapse of that empire. Over a trillion dollars has gone into this madness, money that should have been spent preparing and remediating climate change, and exiting the carbon-energy era.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley before addressing the troops at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan.
Credit: Olivier Douliery / AFP/ Getty

Last week, the Washington Post published a massive set of documents on the protracted and still unsuccessful U.S. war in Afghanistan, a conflict that Samuel Moyn and Stephen Wertheim have aptly dubbed the “infinity war.” 

While not quite as revelatory as the Vietnam-era Pentagon Papersthe release of these documents is still an important contribution to public understanding of U.S. national-security policy. In more normal times—without a looming impeachment, an endless parade of Trumpian distractions, and a congenitally irresponsible Republican Party—discovering that U.S. officials had obscured their doubts about the war and their recognition that U.S. strategy was failing might even prompt change of course.

To be clear, U.S. officials didn’t lie to the public so much as they misled them, largely by keeping their doubts hidden under a veil of government secrecy.

To be clear, U.S. officials didn’t lie to the public so much as they misled them, largely by keeping their […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Felipe on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 4:47 am

    The Afghan war is about drug money just like Vietnam. Amazing as it may seem, there are the same players or sons of the same players involved. George Webb has been making the connections. See https://www.youtube.com/GeorgWebb and you will be amazed.

  2. Eric on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:13 am

    The US needs war to keep the military-industrial complex humming. If it wasn’t Afghanistan, it would be somewhere else. They need battle-hardened soldiers and officers, so they need a battle.