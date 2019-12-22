The Looming National Security Crisis: Young Americans Unable to Serve in the Military

KEY TAKEAWAYS

71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the military—that is 24 million of the 34 million people of that age group.

The military depends on a constant flow of volunteers each year; as the number of eligible Americans declines, it is increasingly difficult to meet military needs.

A manpower shortage in the United States Armed Forces directly compromises national security.

According to 2017 Pentagon data, 71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the United States military.1

Nolan Feeney, “Pentagon: 7 in 10 Youths Would Fail to Qualify for Military Service,” Time, June 2014, http://time.com/2938158/youth-fail-to-qualify-military-service/ (accessed January 4, 2018), and e-mail correspondence between the author and Jamie Lockhart, acting director of Mission: Readiness, on December 11, 2017.

Put another way: Over 24 million of the 34 million people of that age group cannot join the armed forces—even if they wanted to. This is an alarming situation which threatens the country’s fundamental national security. If only 29 percent of the nation’s young adults are even qualified to […]