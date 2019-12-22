The Looming National Security Crisis: Young Americans Unable to Serve in the Military

KEY TAKEAWAYS
71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the military—that is 24 million of the 34 million people of that age group.
The military depends on a constant flow of volunteers each year; as the number of eligible Americans declines, it is increasingly difficult to meet military needs.
A manpower shortage in the United States Armed Forces directly compromises national security.
According to 2017 Pentagon data, 71 percent of young Americans between 17 and 24 are ineligible to serve in the United States military.1
Put another way: Over 24 million of the 34 million people of that age group cannot join the armed forces—even if they wanted to. This is an alarming situation which threatens the country's fundamental national security. If only 29 percent of the nation's young adults are even qualified to
What is new? We have known this for a decade or two. Was an Army Science Board issue when I was with them
When I was of that age group, Judges would give criminals the choice of being sent to prison for their felony charges or join the service (any service), and given a “free ride” to serve instead of prison. I joined voluntarily because the Army gave me a choice of deployment and I chose Germany because I knew it would be a life enhancing experience, which it was. And it was the only chance I ever had to go abroad to experience another culture.
Well John what is new is the huge increase of fat, unhealthy Americans of all ages eating a highly processed, GMO McDonald’s diet fed to them from birth. Many know nothing else and may not care so long as they have the latest smart phone besides how many want to serve in the imperial legions?
Our country’s organization and priorities are so screwed up it is just as well that they can’t find adequate manpower to manage the empire. Let it all come down so we Americans can reevaluate, reconsider, rebuild and renew our home. Too much wealth and power for too long is corrupting to the folk. We really believe we are superior to most others. Ask the Russians how it has worked for them over their many centuries of empire?
Just to add I was an overweight USAF missile tech 69-73 protecting the nation against the commies.