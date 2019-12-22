Sailors Report Enduring Concerns About Navy Readiness and Leadership

Stephan:On March 16, 2017 President Trump submitted his request to Congress for $639 billion in military spending—$54 billion—which represented a 10 percent increase. And yet we have a military for which most Americans could not qualify (see the previous article), whose equipment is in poor condition, and service members who feel they are not properly trained. The only winner in this deal are the corporations which profit from all this money.

The responses by the sailors — consistent, repeated — can be jarring to read:

Are you getting enough sleep? “No.”

Do you feel well-trained to do your job? “No.”

Have there been scenarios in which you or your bosses had concerns about the safety of the ship and crew but felt they could not say no to new tasking? “Yes.”

Please rate your confidence in Navy leadership in the Pentagon. “I am not confident.”

On Feb. 26, ProPublica published a callout aimed primarily at active-duty men and women in the U.S. Navy. We had published two stories about neglect, exhaustion and deadly mishaps in the 7th Fleet, the largest armada anywhere and once the Navy’s crown jewel. Now, we wanted to take a measure of the confidence in […]