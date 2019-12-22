Delays in ship maintenance could impact naval readiness and operational duties, senators warn

Stephan: I am focusing so intensively today on these military trends because the military consumes such a large percentage of our tax dollars, to a very compromised outcome, and we can't seem to stop the endless wars in which we are engaged for no good purpose I can see. We need to be committing massive resources to address climate change, but we can't in part because the military consumes such a large percentage of our wealth. This should become a major issue in the 2020 election, but I doubt that it will.

WASHINGTON — During the last five years, Navy vessels have spent an additional, unplanned 33,700 days, or about 90 years, docked at shipyards for maintenance, according to a recent government report, raising concerns from senators Wednesday about the ability of the service to conduct its missions around the world.

“One effect of these delays is fewer ready ships, which places a greater stress on our fleet to meet all of its operational demands,” Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee subpanel on seapower, said during a hearing about maintenance delays.

Shipyard delays has been a known issue for years. A report published Wednesday by the Government Accountability Office found the Navy faces “persistent and substantial maintenance delays” that affects most of its maintenance efforts and hurts […]